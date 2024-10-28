Ailing Volkswagen plans to close at least three factories in Germany, cull tens of thousands of jobs and slash salaries in a "historic" cost-cutting drive, staff representatives told workers in meetings across the country on Monday.

Factory closures in home country Germany would be a first in the 87-year history of VW which has been hit hard by rising competition, especially on electric cars, in key market China.

Labour leaders have vowed to put up fierce resistance, setting the stage for what Bild newspaper called a "hot winter" of strike action at Volkswagen at a time when Europe's largest economy is already struggling through a downturn.

More than 25,000 workers gathered at the company's Wolfsburg headquarters to hear the details of management's plans to drastically reduce costs at the core VW brand. Thousands more attended information sessions at other plants.

According to Volkswagen's powerful works council, bosses were considering shuttering "at least three" German VW plants and downsizing the remaining ones.

They also intend to move "entire departments" abroad or outsource their work completely, the works council said in a statement after informing employees in all 10 German plants of the proposals.

The plan includes a 10-percent pay cut for all staff and no salary increases in 2025 or 2026, the statement added.

"Volkswagen is shocking its workforce" with cost-cutting plans "of historic dimensions," the works council said.

"This is the plan of Germany's largest industrial group to start the sell-off in its home country," Daniela Cavallo, head of the works council, told staff in Wolfsburg.

"It is a firm intention to bleed dry the regions where the plants are located," she said. "And it is the clear intention to send tens of thousands of Volkswagen employees into mass unemployment."