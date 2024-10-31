The bidding process for Pakistan's national airline will open on Thursday, with just one participant in the first major privatisation in over a decade.

The cash-strapped country is looking to offload a 51-100 percent stake in debt-ridden Pakistan International Airlines to raise funds and reform bleeding state-owned enterprises as envisaged under a $7 billion International Monetary Fund programme.

The Privatisation Ministry said that the process would begin at 1:30 pm (0830 GMT) and bids will be opened at 6:30 pm in Islamabad.

The government had pre-qualified six groups in June, but only one - real estate development company Blue World City - met a Tuesday deadline to submit final documents to participate in the process.

Officials from three groups that chose not to bid said on condition of anonymity that there were concerns about the government's ability to stand by agreements made for the flag carrier in the long term.

Concerns