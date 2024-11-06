TÜRKİYE
Erdogan congratulates Trump on election victory, calls for stronger ties
The Turkish president says that strengthening US-Türkiye relations would be essential, as both nations are NATO allies with shared interests across several geopolitical fronts.
November 6, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated Donald Trump on winning the United States presidential election after a highly competitive race.

“I congratulate my friend Donald Trump on his re-election as President of the United States after a hard-fought presidential race,” Erdogan said on X.

In a message on Wednesday, Erdogan expressed his hope that Trump’s second term would pave the way for closer relations between Türkiye and the United States and provide a new opportunity to address pressing global challenges, including the Palestinian issue and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Turkish president emphasised that, as Trump resumes leadership, the American people’s choice marks the start of a new chapter that holds potential for significant progress in addressing both regional and international conflicts.

Recommended

He specifically highlighted that strengthening US-Türkiye relations would be essential, as both nations are NATO allies with shared interests across several geopolitical fronts.

In his statement, Erdogan conveyed optimism for renewed international efforts toward a fairer world order, pointing to the need for collective action on long-standing global crises.

He said that the world requires greater collaboration to end wars and crises, including support for the Palestinian cause and the urgent need for peace in Eastern Europe, where the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to disrupt lives and economies.

“I wish that these elections bring prosperity to the friendly and allied American people and all of humanity,” Erdogan added.

