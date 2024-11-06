Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated Donald Trump on winning the United States presidential election after a highly competitive race.

“I congratulate my friend Donald Trump on his re-election as President of the United States after a hard-fought presidential race,” Erdogan said on X.

In a message on Wednesday, Erdogan expressed his hope that Trump’s second term would pave the way for closer relations between Türkiye and the United States and provide a new opportunity to address pressing global challenges, including the Palestinian issue and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Turkish president emphasised that, as Trump resumes leadership, the American people’s choice marks the start of a new chapter that holds potential for significant progress in addressing both regional and international conflicts.