Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged the Turkic world to support a fair and lasting resolution to the Cyprus issue, emphasising the importance of solidarity with Turkish Cypriots.

“The Turkic world also has important responsibilities to reach a just and lasting solution to the Cyprus issue based on the realities on the island."

"The more we embrace the just cause of the Turkish Cypriots and show solidarity with them, the more we will strengthen our own unity and solidarity,” Erdogan stated at the 11th Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Erdogan highlighted the significance of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) participating in the summit as an observer member and guest of honor, describing it as a clear symbol of the Turkic world's solidarity with the Turkish Cypriot people.

He expressed his aspiration for both TRNC and Turkmenistan, which currently hold observer status, to advance to full membership within the OTS, further unifying the region’s shared objectives.

Century of Turkic world

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also pledged to make the upcoming period "the Century of the Turkic world" and to work towards this goal with full strength.

"We have come to this day by overcoming obstacles, but we still have a long way to go," he said.

Expressing his hope that the summit would benefit the Turkic World, he said after 30 years of conflict and instability in the South Caucasus, the gates to peace and stability have opened.

Erdogan also expressed hope that Azerbaijan's gains on the battlefield in Karabakh will be consolidated on the negotiating table by signing a peace agreement.

Azerbaijan established full sovereignty in Karabakh in September 2023, following an "anti-terrorist operation" after which separatist forces in the region surrendered.

Diplomatic efforts to establish peace

Stressing that the war in Ukraine, which is about to complete its third year, continues to have a negative impact on the region, President Erdogan said, “Since the onset of the war, we have been supporting a negotiation process in which both sides are at the table and a lasting and just peace is achieved.