Qatar has been involved in complicated issues from the US-Taliban talks to the Israel-Palestine conflict, hosting Hamas leaders for many years.

But the ongoing Gaza war has severely tested this Gulf state’s commitment to continuing its Israel-Hamas mediation, which requires dealing with an unhinged Israel and a determined Hamas.

Last week, Qatar’s foreign ministry announced it would suspend its mediation role for an indefinite period due to continuing deadlock between Israel and Hamas, adding that this decision does not amount to Doha’s complete “withdrawal from mediation” in light of the Palestinian issue being central to the Gulf country’s foreign policy.

"Qatar notified the parties 10 days ago during the last attempts to reach an agreement that it would stall its efforts to mediate between Hamas and Israel if an agreement was not reached in the round," said the ministry, adding that Doha will “resume” its mediation efforts when both parties “show their willingness and seriousness to end the brutal war" in the Palestinian enclave, home to more than two million people.

Since securing the release of 105 Israeli hostages in exchange of 240 Palestinian captives in November last year with a weeklong truce, the Qatari mediation struggled to navigate the Benjamin Netanyahu government’s delay tactics, says Mahjoob Zweiri, a professor of Contemporary History at Qatar University.

Speaking to TRT World, Zweiri says Netanyahu used delay tactics, anticipating Trump’s electoral victory, which he expected to utilise into expanding the war against Palestinians.

Netanyahu’s belligerent agenda

“Let’s not forget that Netanyahu wants the mediation to achieve his own goal of the war,” says the professor, noting that the Israeli prime minister criticised the Egyptian and Qatari mediations because those facilitators did not serve his extremist political agenda.

Netanyahu demands certain concessions from Hamas, which neither Egypt nor Qatar could provide him, according to Zweiri. As a result, Qatar has decided to send a message that Doha will not be part of Israel-Hamas mediation “until the two parties show goodwill that they are sincerely aiming for a solution,” he says.

Sami Barhoum, a Gaza-based Palestinian journalist, sees Qatar mediation suspension as a “tactical” move, which is designed to await Trump’s upcoming agenda “to build a new vision in dealing with the issue of mediation”, adding that Doha took the suspension decision to avoid a head-to-head confrontation with the next Trump administration and Israel.

Luciana Zaccara, a research associate professor of Gulf Studies Center at Qatar University, assesses that with its recent suspension from the Gaza talks, the Gulf country signals to protect its positive reputation on good offices in the international arena.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's bellicose approach to the Gaza war has blocked many peace attempts so far. Zaccara says that "after a year of stalemate in the negotiations, the effectiveness and usefulness of continuing such efforts without results may damage the image of successful mediator that Qatar has enjoyed so far," referring to Doha's mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas since October 7.

In the past, Qatar played a major role in US-Taliban negotiations, which led to the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, effectively paving the way for the Afghan group’s ascendancy to power in Kabul. Qatar-mediated Taliban-US talks elicited much praise in the international community including the UN Security Council, one of the powerful global bodies.