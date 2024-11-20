From Palestine's Gaza to Sudan and Ukraine to Myanmar and in other conflict zones, children are bearing the brunt of relentless violence, caught in wars that they don’t understand – losing close family members, forced out of homes and schools, and left without access to essentials like food, water, and healthcare.

World Children's Day is observed annually on November 20 to promote togetherness, awareness of children’s rights, and actions to improve their welfare. It also marks the anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of the Rights of the Child in 1959 and the Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1989.

With 181 million children—one in four globally—trapped in severe food poverty, malnutrition poses a life-threatening reality, according to UNICEF.

At the same time, climate crisis is emerging as one of the most pressing threats, with a billion children at extremely high risk from rising temperatures and worsening disasters.

Rising temperatures in Europe and Central Asia alone claim the lives of nearly 400 children annually.

From heat stress and unsafe water to displacement and lost livelihoods, these challenges are shaping a grim future for a generation facing three times the climate disasters of their grandparents.

Here are the global hotspots where children are suffering from wars and conflicts. While some of these conflicts are well-documented, other places are far away from the spotlights.

Palestine

Israel’s war on Palestinians is heaping catastrophic consequences on children.

Since the October 7, 2023, over 14,000 children have reportedly been killed, with thousands more injured, as indiscriminate bombings target even declared safe zones, according to UNICEF.

In the first month alone of Israel's war on Gaza, child casualties in Gaza were ten times greater than in the first year of the war in Ukraine.

With no safe spaces, children face unimaginable horrors, including physical maiming, with over ten children losing limbs daily. The lack of adequate medical care worsens their suffering, while nearly all of Gaza’s children are severely food insecure and at risk of famine.

Displacement is rampant, with 1.9 million people—nearly 90 percent of Gaza’s population—internally displaced.

Half are children, many having lost their homes, families, and any sense of stability. Schools, which often serve as shelters, have been disproportionately targeted, with 226 attacks documented since the conflict began last year.

These strikes have destroyed over 95 percent of schools, leaving 658,000 school-aged children disconnected from formal education. As trauma, malnutrition, and mental distress grow, children in Gaza face an uncertain future marked by heightened risks of child labour, early marriage, and lifelong psychological damage.

Despite international humanitarian law, attacks on schools and shelters persist, signalling a grim precedent where children and their sanctuaries are increasingly on the frontlines of war.

Palestinian children are the only children in the world systematically prosecuted in military courts, a practice implemented exclusively by Israel.

The Palestinian Commission has revealed that over 650 children from the occupied West Bank and an unknown number from Gaza have been detained since October as of July 2024, with approximately 250 still imprisoned. Many children are prosecuted for alleged stone-throwing, which can result in sentences of up to 20 years.

Testimonies gathered by Save the Children indicate worsening conditions for these children in Israeli-run prisons, including starvation, abuse, sexual violence, and outbreaks of infectious diseases like scabies, particularly since the escalation of the Israeli invasion last October.

On July 19, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) declared Israel's policies in the occupied Palestinian territories unlawful. Arrested children report systemic abuse, including night raids, binding, blindfolding, verbal humiliation, and intimidation. Over 97 percent had their hands tied, and 89 percent were blindfolded during their detention.

Amid Israel's strikes on civilians, the plight of these detained children remains underreported, underscoring the gravity of the humanitarian crisis.

Lebanon

Israel’s war on Lebanon has left hundreds of thousands of children homeless, with disproportionate attacks frequently targeting vital infrastructure, including medical facilities and schools.

On October 1, 2024, Israel escalated its war in the region by invading southern Lebanon, marking an intensification of the Israel–Hezbollah conflict, which itself is a spillover from its war on Gaza.

Despite efforts to reopen schools for children in early November, escalating attacks forced their closure once again, leaving children without access to education.

The psychological impact on children is becoming increasingly evident, with alarming signs of emotional distress that mirror the devastation seen in besieged Gaza. UNICEF spokesperson James Elder stated, “The number of over 200 (children killed) is just in the last two months. It's at least 231 since the start of the war last year.”

Israeli strikes have displaced more than 400,000 children, many living in overcrowded shelters where conditions are harsh, putting them at high risk of waterborne diseases such as cholera, as well as skin diseases.

Save the Children said, “Over 400,000 children forced from their homes by the escalating conflict in Lebanon are at risk of skin diseases, cholera, and other waterborne diseases due to overcrowded, basic conditions in collective shelters and a lack of water and sanitation facilities.”

Approximately 190,000 people, including many children, are now residing in 1,094 collective shelters, repurposed schools, and community centers.

In the last seven weeks, around 300,000 children have fled Lebanon to Syria, only to arrive in a country with its own severe humanitarian needs.

“An estimated 70 percent of the people being displaced from Lebanon to Syria are Syrians, with the remainder Lebanese or other nationalities. The UN estimates that approximately 60% are children and adolescents,” said Save the Children.

These displaced children are vulnerable, with many travelling alone, separated from their families, and at risk of abuse, illness, and hunger as winter approaches.

Ukraine

Over 1,000 days of an ongoing Russia-Ukraine war have left an indelible mark on children.

As of November 2024, at least 2,406 children have been killed or injured, including 659 fatalities and 1,747 injuries, according to UNICEF.

This equates to at least 16 children killed or wounded every week. Millions more face disrupted lives due to unrelenting attacks, living without consistent access to safe water, electricity, or essential supplies.

The escalation of hostilities since mid-2024 has amplified the crisis, increasing civilian casualties and leaving children in constant fear. Many spend up to six hours a day sheltering from air raid sirens, unable to escape the trauma of war.

Beyond physical harm, the psychological scars from witnessing destruction and displacement are immense.

Sudan

The civil war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has caused widespread displacement and hunger in the nation.

Sudan is facing the world’s largest displacement crisis, with 11 million people displaced, including 2.8 million children under five, according to IOM data.

Save the Children reported that 5.8 million children are affected by displacement, with many living in dire conditions in camps, informal settlements, or public buildings. These children lack essential resources like clean water, healthcare, and nutritious food.

In Al Jazirah state alone, at least 10 children were killed and 43 injured in the past week, with widespread reports of sexual violence against girls as young as 13. “We are urgently calling on the international community to take meaningful and urgent political action,” said Mohamed Abdiladif, Interim Country Director for Save the Children in Sudan.

“Sudanese children are surviving bombs and bullets, only to risk dying from starvation and disease…,” the director added.