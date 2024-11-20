Earlier this week, the European Union foreign ministers rejected a proposal by foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to suspend the bloc’s diplomatic dialogue with Israel during a meeting in Brussels.

Ahead of the meeting, Borrell had written to the ministers, citing “serious concerns about possible breaches of international humanitarian law in Gaza.”

However, the suspension required unanimous approval from all 27 EU member states, and it was an unlikely scenario given the unconditional support some European countries extend to Israel, regardless of its record of war crimes.

Arming, financing, and supporting a country carrying out genocide signals Europe’s shared complicity, according to Ramzy Baroud, a US-Palestinian journalist, an author and editor of Palestine Chronicle.

"Article 2 of the EU-Israel Association Agreement obligates signatories to uphold human rights and democratic principles domestically and internationally," he says.

"Many EU members have played a major role enabling Israel by funding, legitimising, and backing and sustaining its war crimes at every step,” Baroud tells TRT World.

Despite its slim chances, Borrell’s proposal marked a significant moment for the EU by invoking the legally binding human rights provisions of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, a pact that has been in effect since June 2000.

As per the agreement, both parties are obliged to uphold human rights and democratic principles. Referencing it, Borrell signalled that continued silence on Israel's actions in Gaza risks undermining the EU’s credibility.

Speaking at his final press briefing as the EU’s foreign policy chief, Borrell described the “apocalyptic” conditions in Gaza and the worsening humanitarian crisis in Lebanon as the causes of his proposal for suspension.

“Most member states, however, believed it was better to maintain a diplomatic and political relationship with Israel. As expected, the decision was not taken.”

Even so, the bloc’s top diplomat emphasised that his proposal was meant to send a strong signal of concern about Israel’s conduct in the war.

“At the very least, I laid all the information on the table—evidence from the UN and every international organisation operating in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon—so that member states could judge how this war is being waged,” he concluded.

No united position

Since October 7, Israel has repeatedly violated international law in Gaza, with many of its actions extensively documented over months qualifying as genocide against Palestinians.

Despite mounting evidence, the EU has struggled to adopt a unified stance on the genocidal war, with countries like the Czech Republic and Hungary backing Israel, while Spain and Ireland voice solidarity with Palestinians.

The EU could act against Israel with foreign affairs consensus, but its absence reveals clear political motivations, according to Political Analyst & Communications Strategist Klaus Jurgens.