Türkiye strongly condemns Pakistan terror attack
Turkish Foreign Ministry voices solidarity with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism and conveys its sorrow over the casualties in the attack.
November 22, 2024

Türkiye has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, extending heartfelt sympathies to the victims and their families.

In a statement on Friday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry conveyed its sorrow over the loss of life in the brutal assault.

"We condemn the terrorist attack that took place yesterday (21 November) in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province,” the ministry said.

“We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and a swift recovery to the injured in this heinous attack.”

On Thursday, gunmen opened fire on two separate convoys travelling with police escorts in Kurram, a district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province near the Afghanistan border with a history of violence.

At least 43 people were killed, while 16 others were injured, including 11 in critical condition, in the attacks. Pakistan authorities say the killings are the result of a land dispute.

Unwavering support for Pakistan

Türkiye reaffirmed its unwavering support for Pakistan in the face of such acts of violence.

Highlighting the enduring bond between the two nations, the statement emphasised, "Türkiye will continue to stand in solidarity with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism."

As both nations have historically supported each other in challenging times, Türkiye's condemnation serves as a reminder of their shared resilience and partnership in combating such threats.

The attack, which targeted civilians, is a grim reminder of the ongoing challenges posed by terrorism in the region. It has drawn widespread condemnation from the international community, with calls for collective efforts to counter extremism and ensure the safety of innocent lives.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
