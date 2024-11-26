November 26, 2024
The move towards a digital-centric world seeks to create a new faith by harming the Abrahamic faiths, “especially Islam,” the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned.
“The digital movement is striving to create a new artificial religion by targeting and undermining all Abrahamic religions, especially Islam,” Erdogan said in a speech on Tuesday at the 7th Religious Council in the Turkish capital Ankara.
Erdogan also urged measures to protect Muslim values from falling into “digital belief systems.”
“Urgent measures must be taken and implemented to protect all Muslim values against digital belief systems,” he added.
