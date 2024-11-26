The move towards a digital-centric world seeks to create a new faith by harming the Abrahamic faiths, “especially Islam,” the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned.

“The digital movement is striving to create a new artificial religion by targeting and undermining all Abrahamic religions, especially Islam,” Erdogan said in a speech on Tuesday at the 7th Religious Council in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Erdogan also urged measures to protect Muslim values from falling into “digital belief systems.”