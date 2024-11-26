TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Digital movement aims to create 'artificial religion' – President Erdogan
Turkish President Erdogan urges measures to protect Muslim values from being harmed by "digital belief systems."
Digital movement aims to create 'artificial religion' – President Erdogan
"Urgent measures must be taken and implemented to protect all Muslim values against digital belief systems," President Erdogan says. / Photo: AA
November 26, 2024

The move towards a digital-centric world seeks to create a new faith by harming the Abrahamic faiths, “especially Islam,” the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned.

“The digital movement is striving to create a new artificial religion by targeting and undermining all Abrahamic religions, especially Islam,” Erdogan said in a speech on Tuesday at the 7th Religious Council in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Erdogan also urged measures to protect Muslim values from falling into “digital belief systems.”

Recommended

​​​​​​​“Urgent measures must be taken and implemented to protect all Muslim values against digital belief systems,” he added. ​​​​​​​

RelatedWestern youth turn to Islam, inspired by Palestinians' faith in God
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover