The Netanyahu government called a 60-day ceasefire with Beirut after more than two months of Israeli attacks on Hezbollah, which has left more than 3,700 Lebanese dead and nearly 15,700 wounded.

During his ceasefire announcement, the Israeli prime minister outlined three reasons for the ceasefire deal: the need to focus on Iran, gaining time for the delivery of weapons from Western states and reducing the number of Israel’s war fronts to concentrate on Gaza exclusively.

While Netanyahu was announcing his ceasefire deal, Hezbollah supporters waved the group’s flags as they returned to their homes in southern Lebanon.

“The ceasefire is a tactical success, showcasing Hezbollah’s significant losses and Israel’s operational strength. However, it poses strategic uncertainties as Hezbollah may regroup, leaving long-term security unresolved and public sentiment in Israel mixed,” says Daria Daniels Skodnik, a political scientist and former Deputy Commandant and Dean of the NATO Defense College in Rome, Italy.

Tuba Yildiz, an academic and expert on Lebanese politics and factions, says that both sides have their own reasons to declare a victory. “The declaration of the ceasefire is seen as a victory for both Israel and Hezbollah. Israel managed to isolate the Gaza front by guaranteeing that there would be no attack from Lebanon. This is a strategic gain for Netanyahu,” she says.

Since October 7, Hezbollah and Israel have launched attacks across the border as the Lebanese group put pressure on Tel Aviv, conditioning its cessation of hostilities with the Jewish state to an end of Netanyahu’s war on Gaza. But the ceasefire deal does not require Israel to stop its Gaza war, which is a concession from Hezbollah.

“Israel’s far-right government remains committed to controlling Gaza and the West Bank while continuing settlement expansion. The Hezbollah truce does not alter Israel’s hardline stance against Hamas,” Skodnik tells TRT World.

Not concerned with Hezbollah attacks, Israel will “continue to increase its pressure on Gaza, but it is difficult at this stage to say that Hamas can take a step back in its war with Israel, reducing the issue only to a prisoner exchange,” says Yildiz. She projects further Israeli atrocities against Palestinians if Tel Aviv receives more military support from the US.

A wavering Israel?

But Netanyahu also hesitated to declare a total victory over Hezbollah despite the fact that Tel Aviv attacks in the last two months have killed the group’s two leaders, Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine, as well as many top commanders, destroying much of its stockpiles of rockets, one of the biggest in the world for a non-state actor.

As a Haaretz columnist pointed out, there are no provisions in the ceasefire deal “to disarm Hezbollah”, which was Netanyahu’s original objective to attack Lebanon. The agreement did not offer “a buffer zone in southern Lebanon” either, wrote Alon Pinkas.

“It is a success for Hezbollah that the agreement is no different from the 2006 agreement. As a matter of fact, the agreement made in 2006, when Hezbollah was very strong, is almost the same as the agreement made with Hezbollah, which has lost much of its power today,” Yildiz tells TRT World.

The ceasefire deal shows that Israel “cannot destroy Hezbollah”, which continues to pose a threat to Tel Aviv, according to Yildiz. The military situation may also be read that Israel “cannot exert pressure that would completely disarm Hezbollah,” Yildiz adds.