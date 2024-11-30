TÜRKİYE
Armament in Mideast, Asia-Pacific brings world to 'edge of cliff' — Fidan
Global system facing two conventional wars simultaneously, all of which have global repercussions, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan says.
"No order can be sustainable if it is not based on justice," Fidan said at TRT World Forum 2024.
November 30, 2024

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that armament in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific region is on the rise and warned that this could bring the world on the “edge of the cliff, ending up with a nuclear war threat.”

“As history reminds us , the vicious circle of armament race and mistrust can bring the world on the edge of the cliff, ending up with the nuclear war threat,” Fidan said on Saturday at TRT World Forum 2024 in Istanbul. 

Stressing that the global system is facing two conventional wars simultaneously, all of which have global repercussions, Fidan said that Türkiye is “just at the centre of these wars.”

"The stability in the Middle East, South Caucasus and the eastern Mediterranean, as well as the Black Sea is a primary goal for us," he said.

Fidan said that the international system is facing political, military, economic, and environmental challenges, emphasising that humanity is going through a critical geopolitical period in response to these challenges.

Stressing that the UN, an organisation created for the “maintenance of international peace and security," failed to fulfil its mission.

Mentioning that increasing polarisation is becoming more evident, Fidan said: “This intensifies the search for new alliances and partnerships. As a result, the international security architecture is, as you all know and witnessing, weakening.”

"No order can be sustainable if it is not based on justice," Fidan added.

The foreign minister underlined the need to reform global communities in various areas, including political, economic, and justice.

In addition, Fidan pointed out that techno-politics is affecting the international balance, saying that artificial intelligence and cybersecurity systems are also increasing the perception of threats.

