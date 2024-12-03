“Hi, ChatGPT, do you think you could replace an imam, priest or rabbi in religious teachings in future?”

On a Tuesday morning, we posed this question to ChatGPT, the world's most widely used AI tool, with over 180 million users. It answered instantly, as we avoided using its web search tool.

“While AI can assist in religious education by providing information and facilitating discussions, replacing an imam or priest entirely in religious teachings seems highly improbable.”

The AI system then gave several reasons before concluding that “AI serves as a supplementary tool rather than a substitute for human religious leadership.”

This brief yet telling exchange offered us a glimpse into the intriguing relationship between artificial intelligence and religion.

The relevance of this question has grown as recent examples around the world have shown how AI is beginning to interfere with spiritual experiences.

AI's entry into sacred spaces

Recent examples from Lucerne and Poznan reflect this unusual involvement of AI in religion.

In Lucerne, Switzerland, an experimental AI-powered tool called ‘Deus in Machina’ was installed at the St. Peter's Chapel in August. This machine, which provides an AI-generated Christ avatar, interacts with visitors and addresses inquiries on faith and morality.

Over two months, this AI, based on OpenAI's GPT-4, conducted approximately 900 conversations in multiple languages, and took questions by visitors on religion and modern-day woes, and offered responses based on Scripture.

Simultaneously, last month in Poznan, Poland, an AI-powered program was introduced in a Catholic chapel, allowing parishioners to seek guidance through a digital interface at the lectern by pushing a button."

To understand the implications of this technological integration into religious spaces, TRT World spoke with Prof. Ahmet Dag, a scholar from Bursa Uludag University specialising in the philosophy of religion.

The human element

Prof. Dag identifies a key philosophical tension in this technological integration.

“Artificial intelligence is primarily a scientific and technical phenomenon,” he notes.

"Assigning a spiritual or religious dimension to such a technical instrument creates an anachronistic situation." In other words, trying to give AI spiritual qualities is like forcing a modern tool to fulfill a historical role, a mismatch that ignores the fundamental differences between technology and spirituality.

He elaborates on the risks of this approach by referencing Deus in Machina in Switzerland.

“Replacing a priest with an AI-powered statue of Christ, as seen in these contexts, risks turning religion into something ‘idolised,’ presenting challenges in the management, interpretation, and sharing of religious symbols and imagery in digital environments. This detachment from religion's original foundations could potentially cause it to ‘evaporate’ over time.”

Prof. Dag draws attention to another critical concern when considering AI's role in religious scholarship.

"The use of AI to generate interpretations or commentaries on religious texts could result in a rigid, dogmatic, and overly authoritative structure, due to the algorithmic nature of AI. This mechanised approach risks diminishing the fluid, interpretive, and inherently human aspects of understanding religion."

His observation reflects a substantial limitation of AI systems - while they can process vast amounts of religious texts and generate responses based on patterns, they lack the in-depth understanding that comes from human experience, cultural context, and spiritual reflection. Religious texts often contain metaphors, allegories, and multiple meanings that require human insight and wisdom for appropriate interpretation.

This challenge becomes particularly evident when considering the historical approach to religious scholarship. For centuries, human scholars have debated and reinterpreted religious texts based on changing social contexts, cultural understanding, and contemporary needs.

These ongoing discussions have ensured that religious teachings remain meaningful and relevant to diverse generations and communities.

However, the mechanical nature of AI, with its reliance on fixed algorithms and data-driven patterns, risks disrupting this dynamic process of human interpretation.