After two months of intense cross-border fighting, Israel and Lebanon agreed to a ceasefire in the last week of November.

Reports indicate that Israeli attacks over the past two months have resulted in nearly 4,000 deaths and 16,000 injuries, besides uprooting over one million Lebanese citizens.

Israeli media reports suggest that the ceasefire agreement mandates Hezbollah and other resistance groups to refrain from any military actions against Israel originating from Lebanese territory.

Simultaneously, Israel will abstain from land, air, and sea offensives against Lebanon, thereby aiming to terminate direct military confrontations between the parties.

However, media reports said that Israel has violated the ceasefire over 100 times, exposing the uncertainty of the truce.

Despite the fragility of the armistice, many hope for permanent peace as the agreement references United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, obligating Lebanon and Israel to adhere fully to this international framework.

Another significant provision concerning Lebanon stipulates that only official security and military forces are authorised to bear arms and conduct military operations in southern Lebanon.

This provision represents a significant step toward halting the activities of armed groups in the region.

Additionally, the Lebanese state will supervise the import of arms and military equipment to strengthen Lebanese sovereignty.

Lebanon is expected to deploy its security forces and military units along its southern borders and at designated strategic locations, while Israel is to withdraw its troops to the Southern Blue Line within 60 days.

Interpretations of the agreement are, however, polarised. Some analysts portray the ceasefire as a triumph for Israel, while others frame it as a victory for Lebanese Hezbollah.

Big questions remain: who will actually emerge as the victor, and what will be the trajectory for Lebanese Hezbollah’s future?

Is it a victory of Lebanon's Hezbollah?

Iranian officials and media were among the first to hail the ceasefire as a significant victory for Hezbollah, with the Commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Major General Hossein Salami, congratulating Naim Qassem, the secretary general of Hezbollah.

In his message, Salami described the ceasefire as a strategic and humiliating defeat for Israel and suggested that it could signify the conclusion of the war in Gaza and the initiation of a broader ceasefire.

In an X-post, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi also remarked that “Hezbollah has once again shattered the myth of Israel’s invincibility” and asserted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been compelled to accept the ceasefire.

Proponents of the view that the ceasefire constitutes a victory for Hezbollah argue that, at the outset of the conflict, Israel articulated its primary objective as securing its northern borders and facilitating the return of settlers to the region.

However, over 56 days of intense offensives, Israel was unable to eliminate Hezbollah’s influence in the border areas, thereby failing to achieve its stated security strategy.

The Israeli army's need to sustain a concentrated military presence in the north diminished its operational capacity on the Gaza front and compelled approximately 60,000 settlers to remain displaced from their homes for extended periods.

This situation underscores Israel’s inability to establish long-term security along the Lebanese border and highlights its deviation from key military objectives.

On the other hand, despite suffering losses within its command structure, Hezbollah successfully and rapidly reconstructed its organisational framework, enabling it to sustain its attacks.

The missile attacks targeting Tel Aviv and Haifa, in particular, exposed significant vulnerabilities in Israel's security systems.

Notably, Israel was unable to fully neutralise Hezbollah's missile and drone capabilities despite the intensity of its offensives during the early stages of the conflict.

The large-scale attacks, particularly in recent days, compelled a substantial portion of the Israeli population to seek refuge in shelters. Consequently, the Israeli regime failed to secure its intended military objectives on the ground, prompting it to pursue a political resolution through negotiations.

For those who view Hezbollah as victorious, Israel's superior military power and air dominance were overshadowed by its strategic failures in ground operations in Lebanon, significantly altering the dynamics on the ground.

This scenario underscores that the Israeli military faced substantial challenges not only operationally but also politically and psychologically.

The growing number of troop losses in southern Lebanon, the failure to establish conditions for the secure return of settlers in the north, and Hezbollah's sustained resilience have diverted the Tel Aviv administration from its strategic objectives.

In this context, Netanyahu's decision to accept the ceasefire reflects not only failures on the battlefield but also the economic and political costs stemming from the Israeli army's attrition and the continual mobilisation of reservists.