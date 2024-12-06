Veteran Turkish diplomat Feridun Sinirlioglu has been elected as the Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), becoming the first Turkish citizen to assume the role.

Sinirlioglu’s election was finalised during the OSCE’s 31st Ministerial Council meeting in Malta, attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

His candidacy received unanimous approval from all 57 OSCE member states, spanning North America, Europe, and Asia.

The position, vacant since September due to prolonged disagreements among member states, comes at a critical juncture as the OSCE grapples with challenges to global peace, stability, and Europe’s security architecture—issues exacerbated by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated Sinirlioglu in a message released on X, saying his appointment will contribute to peace, tranquility, and stability in the Euro-Atlantic and Eurasian geography.