Turkish diplomat Feridun Sinirlioglu elected OSCE secretary general
Sinirlioglu's candidacy has received unanimous approval from all 57 OSCE member states, spanning North America, Europe, and Asia.
Feridun Sinirlioglu will serve a three-year term, where his leadership is expected to address these pressing challenges. / Photo: AA Archive
December 6, 2024

Veteran Turkish diplomat Feridun Sinirlioglu has been elected as the Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), becoming the first Turkish citizen to assume the role.

Sinirlioglu’s election was finalised during the OSCE’s 31st Ministerial Council meeting in Malta, attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

His candidacy received unanimous approval from all 57 OSCE member states, spanning North America, Europe, and Asia.

The position, vacant since September due to prolonged disagreements among member states, comes at a critical juncture as the OSCE grapples with challenges to global peace, stability, and Europe’s security architecture—issues exacerbated by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated Sinirlioglu in a message released on X, saying his appointment will contribute to peace, tranquility, and stability in the Euro-Atlantic and Eurasian geography.

Sinirlioglu will serve a three-year term, where his leadership is expected to address these pressing challenges.

With over 40 years of diplomatic experience, including serving as Türkiye's Minister of Foreign Affairs in 2015, and Türkiye’s Permanent Representative to the UN from 2016 to 2023, Sinirlioglu brings a wealth of expertise to the role. He was also appointed Special Coordinator for the independent assessment of Afghanistan by the UN Chief in 2023.

Congratulating Sinirlioglu, Foreign Minister Fidan emphasised the significance of his election as a testament to Türkiye’s proactive diplomacy and cooperative approach on the global stage.

“In these challenging times, as the world faces deep crises and conflicts, the OSCE must play a pivotal role in promoting peace, stability, and security,” Fidan stated.

Founded in 1975 during the Cold War to foster dialogue and reduce tensions between Eastern and Western blocs, the OSCE continues to play a vital role in addressing international security issues. Sinirlioglu’s leadership marks a historic milestone for Türkiye within this prominent international organization.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
