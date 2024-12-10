Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to safeguarding Syria’s unity and supporting its people, warning against attempts to destabilise the war-torn country.

Speaking about Syria's future, Erdogan stressed Türkiye’s unwavering stance against division and conflict in the region.

“We cannot allow Syria to be divided again,” Erdogan stated.

“Any attack on the freedom of the Syrian people, the stability of the new Syrian administration, or the integrity of Syria’s ancient lands will find us standing alongside the Syrian people in opposition,” he added.

Rejecting provocations

Erdogan highlighted Türkiye’s concerns over provocations aimed at preventing displaced Syrians from returning to their homes.

“We reject any actions or provocations designed to hinder the return of our brotherly Syrian people to their homes,” he said, emphasising Türkiye’s dedication to regional peace.

He also warned against ideological and geopolitical manipulations that threaten the region.

“We will not stand idly by as certain groups, emboldened by the powers they rely on, use their fanatic beliefs, twisted ideologies, or delusional ambitions to plunge our region into blood and fire,” he declared.

Crashing terrorist groups