TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye marks Iraq’s anniversary of defeating Daesh
The ministry emphasises Türkiye’s ongoing support for Iraq as it progresses toward becoming a pillar of security and stability in the region.
Türkiye marks Iraq’s anniversary of defeating Daesh
Türkiye reiterated its commitment to assisting Iraq in its fight against terrorism, including groups such as Daesh and the PKK. (Image: AA archive) / Photo: AA Archive
December 10, 2024

Türkiye’s foreign ministry has issued a statement congratulating Iraq on the seventh anniversary of its military victory over the Daesh terrorist organisation.

On Tuesday, the ministry lauded the Iraqi government and people for their courage and sacrifice during the conflict.

“We congratulate the Iraqi government and all the Iraqi people on the seventh anniversary of the military defeat of the Daesh terrorist organisation in Iraq,” the statement read, extending prayers for the souls of those martyred in the struggle.

RelatedTürkiye-Iraq Development Road Project forges new trade path

Commitment to regional stability

The ministry emphasised Türkiye’s ongoing support for Iraq as it progresses toward becoming a pillar of security and stability in the region.

Türkiye reiterated its commitment to assisting Iraq in its fight against terrorism, including groups such as Daesh and the PKK.

Recommended

“Türkiye will continue to provide the necessary support to Iraq in its fight against all terrorist organisations,” the statement added, underscoring the importance of regional cooperation in maintaining peace and security.

Victory over Daesh in Iraq

Iraq officially declared victory over Daesh in December 2017, after a years-long campaign to reclaim territory seized by the terrorist group.

The conflict devastated many parts of Iraq, particularly Mosul and other northern regions, displacing millions and causing widespread suffering.

Türkiye, a close neighbor and regional ally, has played a significant role in supporting Iraq’s recovery and counterterrorism efforts.

In addition to its military and intelligence cooperation, Türkiye has also provided humanitarian aid and worked to bolster economic ties with Iraq.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final