TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye’s Safranbolu marks 30 years on UNESCO World Heritage List
Known as the “Fingerprint of the Ottomans” for its well-preserved architecture and urban life, Safranbolu marks decades of preservation and cultural tourism that has welcomed millions of visitors.
Türkiye’s Safranbolu marks 30 years on UNESCO World Heritage List
Conservation efforts in the area began in the 1970s and now encompass around 2,400 registered historical structures in Karabuk. / Photo: AA
December 13, 2024

Türkiye’s historic Safranbolu district in northern Karabuk province is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage List, marking decades of preservation and cultural tourism that has welcomed millions of visitors.

Since its designation on Dec. 17, 1994, Safranbolu has remained a living testament to Ottoman-era architecture and culture, offering visitors a journey through time with its cobblestone streets, traditional houses, mosques, baths and bridges.

Known as the “Fingerprint of the Ottomans” for its well-preserved architecture and urban life, the district first gained attention with the 1976 documentary “Time in Safranbolu,” directed by the late Turkish filmmaker Suha Arin.

The film won the “Best Short Film” award at the 14th Antalya Film Festival and brought national recognition to Safranbolu’s cultural significance.

"Safranbolu was added as the eighth city from Türkiye 30 years ago,” Karabuk Governor Mustafa Yavuz highlighted the district’s journey.

2,400 registered historical structures

Yavuz emphasised the importance of preserving both tangible and intangible heritage - from Safranbolu’s architecture to its traditional handicrafts.

He noted that conservation efforts in the area began in the 1970s and now encompass around 2,400 registered historical structures in Karabuk.

Recommended

“Most importantly, this approach contributed to preserving Safranbolu's unique architecture and cultural values after its inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1994,” he added.

Over the past three decades, more than 600 minor repairs, 260 restorations and 75 fountain renovations have been completed in the historical district.

Economic and cultural impact

Yavuz said that Safranbolu’s UNESCO status has not only raised international awareness of the district’s rich history but also contributed to its economy.

Being added to the list promoted Safranbolu and Karabuk to the world, he said.

“It helped introduce the history, architecture of Karabuk and the culture of Safranbolu to the entire world. It also contributed to tourism,” he said, adding these promotions have als o contributed to sustaining cultural values, developing trade and generating economic outputs.

To mark the anniversary, Safranbolu will host a series of events, including panel discussions, documentary screenings and competitions.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final