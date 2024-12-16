Continuing its decades-long land-grabbing spree, Israel has announced plans to expand settlements in the Golan Heights, the Syrian territory of 1,800 kilometres that Tel Aviv illegally occupied in 1967.

The strategic area overlooks four countries – Syria, Israel, Lebanon and Jordan – and is considered a vantage military position in a strife-torn region.

The Israeli government has set aside more than $11 million to “encourage demographic growth” in the Golan Heights.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to double its population at the Golan Heights. “We will continue to hold onto (the Golan Heights), cause it to blossom, and settle in it,” he said.

Tel Aviv considers the Golan Heights a crucial asset for Israel’s national security. That’s because the strategically significant plateau gives Israel a military advantage over the three neighbouring countries.

Netanyahu’s duplicity

The ceasefire between Israel and Syria collapsed on December 8 after lasting for half a century. Israeli tanks rolled into the so-called buffer zone, a demilitarised area between Israel and Syria that has remained under Israeli occupation for decades, amid the fall of the Assad regime.

Israeli forces not only reached the Syrian side of the mountain but also deployed troops there to create another defensive buffer zone.

Israel justified its military action, saying the change of government in Damascus meant ceasefire arrangements had “collapsed” and it needed to neutralise potential threats from the new government.

At the time of its advance into the eastern part of the heights, Netanyahu said it was only a temporary defensive position “until a suitable arrangement is found”.

However, The Economist pointed out that the same sentence was missing from an otherwise identical statement in Hebrew, implying that Netanyahu mentioned the “temporary position” in the English-language statement only to placate international audiences for the time being.

One week later, Netanyahu announced the settlement expansion plan in the occupied Golan Heights, saying the move had become “necessary” as a “new front” opened up on Israel’s border with Syria after the fall of the Assad regime.

Home to Druze, Circassian people

Under Syrian control until 1967, the Golan Heights were home to mainly Druze and Circassian people. The Syrian military forces used the Golan Heights’ elevated position to shell Israeli communities before the Six-Day War of 1967 in which Israel captured the territory.