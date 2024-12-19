Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has unveiled Türkiye’s ambitious plans to establish a superconducting chip production facility, signifying a groundbreaking leap in the nation’s quantum computing capabilities.

Delivering remarks on Wednesday at the Turkish Academy of Sciences (TUBA) and Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TUBITAK) Science Awards Ceremony held in the capital Ankara, President Erdogan underscored the strategic importance of quantum technologies in shaping the global future.

“With this critical advancement in quantum computing, we aim to position Türkiye as a key player on the global stage,” he said, emphasising that such developments reflect the country’s determination to lead in cutting-edge technological fields.

The planned superconducting chip facility will be instrumental in producing the high-performance processors essential for next-generation quantum computers.

“Our forthcoming superconducting chip production facility will pave the way for developing higher-capacity quantum computers,” the president said.

President Erdogan described this initiative as a transformative step, explaining how quantum computers can solve highly complex problems in minutes - challenges that conventional supercomputers would require years to address.

“Türkiye’s goal is to join the ranks of the 15 nations at the forefront of quantum computing,” he affirmed, emphasising the significance of establishing the infrastructure necessary for advanced research and development.

Fostering scientific excellence

The president further highlighted Türkiye’s commitment to fostering scientific innovation, paying tribute to the achievements of the 57 scientists honoured during the awards ceremony.

He underscored the importance of recognising and encouraging scientific talent to drive national progress.