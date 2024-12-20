Türkiye and Poland are taking their economic partnership to the next level, with growing trade and investment opportunities marking a new era of collaboration, according to a Polish diplomat.

Witold Lesniak, Poland’s consul general in Istanbul, highlighted the dynamic relationship between the two nations and emphasised growing partnership in sectors such as agriculture and cosmetics.

“Our economic partnership is thriving,” Lesniak said. “We see great potential in further strengthening our bilateral ties, especially in trade, innovation, and mutual investment.”

Trade between Poland and Türkiye reached $12.6 billion in 2023, a 17 percent increase from the previous year. Polish exports to Türkiye grew by over 21 percent, while imports from Türkiye rose by 14.6 percent.

Despite this success, Lesniak emphasised the need for balance in the trade relationship as Poland had a deficit of $3 billion in its trade with Türkiye last year.

“We aim to create a more balanced trade relationship while fostering innovation and investment in key sectors,” he noted.

Turkish companies have also been active in Poland, operating 168 entities and generating $830 million in revenue in 2022.

Firms like Gulermak, which is involved in metro construction projects in Warsaw, are prime examples of successful collaboration. On the other side, Polish companies such as Asseco and Polopharma have established a strong presence in Türkiye, further strengthening economic ties.

Nevertheless, certain challenges persist in trade. Trade regulations designed to protect local producers can create difficulties for exporters.

Lesniak emphasised that it is natural for every nation to protect its own producers and underlined that as the two countries continue to familiarize themselves with each other’s products, they will recognise them as good alternatives.

Beauty sectors drive growth

Poland’s cosmetics and health food products are gaining traction in Türkiye, reflecting a growing middle-class demand for sustainable and premium options.

Lesniak described the trend as a testament to the strengthening economic ties between the two nations.

“The demand for Polish cosmetics and health food products in Türkiye is a clear sign of the expanding scope of our bilateral trade,” he said.

“Polish companies are committed to delivering products that align with the needs of Turkish consumers while emphasising quality and sustainability.”

Poland’s beauty sector, valued at over $6.7 billion in 2022 with a projected growth of 6.2 percent in 2023, is making significant inroads in Türkiye.

Brands such as Ziaja, Inglot, and Pierre Rene are recognised for their eco-friendly formulations, sustainable packaging, and affordability.

“Our cosmetics are not just about beauty,” added Lesniak. “They represent our values in environmental responsibility and innovation, and we are proud to see Turkish consumers embracing them.”