Nio unveiled a lower-cost brand named Firefly on Saturday that it touted as a rival to Mercedes' Smart and BMW's Mini in the Chinese electric vehicle maker's latest bid to broaden its customer base and boost sales.

CEO William Li announced the new brand at an annual company event in Guangzhou and said pre-sales would start immediately with prices starting at 148,800 yuan ($20,394).

He displayed three Firefly cars in lavender, lemon and beige and said the car offered a tight 4.7 metre turning radius and autonomous parking technology.

Customers can place orders on the Firefly app, which said the cars would be officially launched in April.

"We are building the Firefly car to be smarter than Mini and be more Mini than smart cars," Li said.

BMW's pure electric Mini also sells from 148,800 yuan in China while Mercedes' Smart #1 car is priced from 154,900 yuan.

Domestic brands Firefly will compete against include BYD's Seal and Xpeng's Mona.

Related EU, China fail to bridge gap on electric vehicle tariff solution

European tariffs