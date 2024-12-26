WORLD
Israeli minister enters Al-Aqsa compound 'in prayer' for Gaza hostages
Hardline Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir says he went to Islam's third holiest site, where Jews are not allowed to pray, to pray.
Itamar Ben-Gvir enters the Al-Aqsa compound during Hanukkah, in occupied East Jerusalem's Old City, December 26, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
December 26, 2024

Israel's ultranationalist security minister ascended to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied East Jerusalem for what he said was a "prayer" for Israeli hostages in Gaza, freshly challenging rules over one of the most sensitive sites in the Middle East.

Israel's official position accepts decades-old rules restricting non-Muslim prayer at the compound, Islam's third holiest site and known to Jews as the Temple Mount, who believe it is the site of two ancient temples.

Under a delicate decades-old "status quo" arrangement with Muslim authorities, the Al-Aqsa compound is administered by a Jordanian religious foundation and, under rules dating back decades, Jews can visit but may not pray there.

In a post on X on Thursday, hardline Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said: "I ascended today to our holy place, in prayer for the welfare of our soldiers, to swiftly return all the hostages and total victory with God's help."

The post included a picture of Ben-Gvir walking in the compound, situated on an elevated plaza in the occupied East Jerusalem's walled Old City, but no images or video of him praying.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office immediately released a statement restating the official Israeli position.

Palestinian resistance group Hamas took about 250 hostages in its October 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel in which 1,200 people were killed, according to Israeli tallies. In the ensuing war on Gaza, Israeli forces have killed over 45,300 Palestinians, according to health officials in the enclave.

Suggestions from Israeli ultranationalists that Israel would alter rules about religious observance at the Al-Aqsa compound have sparked violence with Palestinians in the past.

In August, Ben-Gvir repeated a call for Jews to be allowed to pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, drawing sharp criticism, and he has visited the mosque compound in the past.

Ben-Gvir, head of one of two religious-nationalist parties in Netanyahu's coalition, has a long record of making inflammatory statements appreciated by his own supporters, but conflicting with the government's official line.

Israeli police in the past have prevented ministers from ascending to the compound on the grounds that it endangers national security. Ben-Gvir's ministerial file gives him oversight over Israel's national police force.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
