With a baby gorilla falling unexpectedly into its hands at Istanbul Airport, the Turkish authorities are asking the public for help in giving him a good name.

On social media, the Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Ministry invited public suggestions for the young ape with the hashtag #BenceIsmi or #MyNameOfChoice.

The gorilla, a 5-month-old male, was discovered in a shipment from Nigeria, seeking to transit through Türkiye without the necessary documentation.

On December 22, the ape was seized by Turkish Customs Protection teams as part of their efforts to combat illegal wildlife trafficking.

Following the confiscation, the critically endangered cub was handed over to the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, where it has been getting rehabilitation and care courtesy of the Nature Conservation and National Parks Directorate General.

The ministry posted a photo of the gorilla with the message: "Don’t worry, friends, I’m fine." It also provided updates on the gorilla's health, saying the young one is in stable condition and is still under observation and care.

With the young gorilla’s health improving, the ministry decided to engage the public in the next step of its journey – choosing a name. "We are looking for a name for the beloved baby gorilla. Please share your suggestions," it said.