Syrian revolution ‘historic opportunity’ for region, Türkiye — Erdogan
Türkiye will continue to support Syrians who contribute to its economic, social and cultural enrichment, says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Erdogan highlighted the extensive damage caused by Syria's 13-year conflict, estimating losses exceeding $500 billion. / Photo: AA
January 7, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called the Syrian revolution a “historic opportunity” for Türkiye and the region, pledging to achieve the country’s goal of becoming terror-free.

Speaking at the Administrators’ Day program in Ankara on Tuesday, Erdogan said: “With the Syrian revolution, a historic window of opportunity has opened both for our country and our region. We will realise our ideal of a terror-free Türkiye.”

Erdogan highlighted the extensive damage caused by Syria's 13-year conflict, estimating losses exceeding $500 billion. “Our teams visiting Syria report the situation is much worse,” he added.

Criticisng the people who ask Syrian refugees to leave Türkiye swiftly, Erdogan said: “We will continue to support our Syrian brothers and sisters who contribute to Türkiye’s economic, social, and cultural enrichment.” The country hosts more than three million Syrians.

Bashar al Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on December 8, ending his family's decades-long rule.

The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham fighters captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.

A new administration led by Ahmed al-Sharaa has now taken charge.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
