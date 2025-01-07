Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called the Syrian revolution a “historic opportunity” for Türkiye and the region, pledging to achieve the country’s goal of becoming terror-free.

Speaking at the Administrators’ Day program in Ankara on Tuesday, Erdogan said: “With the Syrian revolution, a historic window of opportunity has opened both for our country and our region. We will realise our ideal of a terror-free Türkiye.”

Erdogan highlighted the extensive damage caused by Syria's 13-year conflict, estimating losses exceeding $500 billion. “Our teams visiting Syria report the situation is much worse,” he added.

Criticisng the people who ask Syrian refugees to leave Türkiye swiftly, Erdogan said: “We will continue to support our Syrian brothers and sisters who contribute to Türkiye’s economic, social, and cultural enrichment.” The country hosts more than three million Syrians.