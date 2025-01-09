TÜRKİYE
Türkiye congratulates Joseph Aoun on his election as Lebanon's president
Ankara hopes that new government to be formed in coming period will contribute to stability of Lebanon as well as peace, prosperity of region, says Foreign Ministry.
After more than two years of political vacuum, the Lebanese parliament on Thursday elected army chief Joseph Aoun as president. / Photo: AA Archive
January 9, 2025

Türkiye has extended its congratulations to Joseph Aoun on his election as President of Lebanon.

Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed hope that the new government to be formed under Aoun's leadership will promote stability in Lebanon and contribute to peace and prosperity across the region.

After more than two years of political vacuum, the Lebanese parliament on Thursday elected army chief Joseph Aoun as president.

Aoun won 99 votes during a second round of voting in the 128-seat parliament after only securing 71 votes in the first round.

The presidential seat has remained vacant for over two years since President Michel Aoun left office on Oct. 31, 2022.

Aoun’s election came after intensified international diplomatic efforts by several countries to end the presidential vacancy in Lebanon, a country whose political and security landscape has been significantly impacted by escalating conflicts with Israel.

The president's term is six years, and he could be re-elected after six years from his last mandate.

