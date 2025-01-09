Türkiye has extended its congratulations to Joseph Aoun on his election as President of Lebanon.

Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed hope that the new government to be formed under Aoun's leadership will promote stability in Lebanon and contribute to peace and prosperity across the region.

After more than two years of political vacuum, the Lebanese parliament on Thursday elected army chief Joseph Aoun as president.

Aoun won 99 votes during a second round of voting in the 128-seat parliament after only securing 71 votes in the first round.