TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish Airlines eyes resuming Damascus-Istanbul flights
Türkiye's flag carrier is in talks with Syrian air and aviation authorities to re-establish direct air connectivity.
Turkish Airlines eyes resuming Damascus-Istanbul flights
Turkish Airlines will also partner in developing the technical and technological infrastructure of Syrian Airlines. / Photo: AP
January 10, 2025

A delegation from Turkish Airlines has visited the Syrian capital, Damascus, to discuss resuming flights between Türkiye and Syria.

Erol Senol, the airline's vice president for sales in the Middle East and Cyprus, confirmed on Thursday that the delegation met with the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority and Syrian Air’s management during their visit.

“Our meetings went well, and we were warmly received,” Senol stated, adding that the discussions focused on the steps needed to restart flights between Damascus and Istanbul.

“We aim to resume flights between Damascus and Istanbul as soon as possible,” he stressed, highlighting the mutual benefits of re-establishing direct air connectivity.

The Turkish Airlines delegation also evaluated airport operations and the fleet structure of Syrian Airlines. Senol emphasised their intention to bolster the technical and technological infrastructure of the Syrian carrier.

Flights resume

Recommended

Syria is currently under a transitional government led by Ahmed al-Sharaa, following a recent regime change.

On December 8, anti-regime forces, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, captured Damascus in a swift offensive, ending Bashar al Assad’s decades-long rule.

International flights resumed at Syria's main airport in Damascus on Tuesday, marking the first international commercial flight from the airport since Assad's overthrow.

"Today marks a new beginning," Damascus airport director Anis Fallouh said on the occasion.

Turkish Airlines halted all flights to Syria following the outbreak of the civil war in 2011.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul