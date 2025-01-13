Türkiye’s Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, has placed the eradication of terrorism in Syria at the forefront of the country’s 2025 agenda.

He emphasised Türkiye’s resolve to neutralise security threats and underlined its commitment to fostering peace and stability in the region at a press briefing in Istanbul on Friday.

The “end of the road” is approaching for the PKK/YPG and their affiliates in Syria, Fidan said.

“This isn’t just about border security,” Helin Sari Ertem, an associate professor of political science at Istanbul’s Medeniyet University, told TRT World. “It’s about preventing terrorist groups from exploiting instability in the region to further their agendas.”

For Türkiye, 2025 is pivotal, Ertem argued.

“The continued presence of groups like the PKK/YPG undermines not only Türkiye’s security but regional peace. Neutralising these threats is not optional—it’s essential.”

Turkish forces have been carrying out regular operations against YPG, a PKK affiliate, in northern Syria.

“Türkiye has laid out clear demands: the neutralisation of the YPG, the disarmament of PKK factions, and the return of foreign fighters to their home countries. If these conditions are not met, conflict resolution methods will likely be employed,” said Merve Seren Yesiltas, an associate professor of political science at Yildirim Beyazit University in Ankara.

Contradicting western ambivalence

At the press conference, Fidan criticised what he called “double standards” in the global approach to terrorism. He called out Western nations that officially designate the PKK as a terrorist group but support its affiliates that operate under different guises.

“Even as the US places bounties on PKK leaders, subsidiaries run by the same individuals are presented as separate entities. This charade must end,” he said.

Medeniyet University’s Ertem echoed Fidan’s critique of international double standards.

“This hypocrisy emboldens terrorist organisations,” Ertem said.

“Türkiye’s stance challenges these inconsistencies and pushes for a unified global approach. While some of these countries officially recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation, they simultaneously support its affiliates under different names.”

Fidan had reiterated Türkiye’s firm position against the PKK/YPG and warned that the group’s ties to foreign actors pose a significant challenge.