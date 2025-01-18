TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish soldiers provide sniper training to Kosovo security forces
Training held under collaboration with Turkish military to improve crisis management, civil defence, emergency response readiness, says Kosovo Security Force.
Turkish soldiers provide sniper training to Kosovo security forces
Since 1999, Turkish troops have supported KFOR missions and contributed to the KSF’s development. / Photo: AA
January 18, 2025

Turkish soldiers serving in NATO's Kosovo Force (KFOR) have provided the Balkan nation's security personnel with sniper shooting training to improve their operational capabilities.

The Kosovo Security Force (KSF) statement said on Saturday that the training was conducted as part of collaboration with the Turkish Armed Forces to improve their readiness for crisis management operations, civil defence, and emergency response.

Established in 2009, the KSF began transitioning into armed forces in 2018, a process expected to take 10 years.

Recommended

Since 1999, Turkish troops have supported KFOR missions and contributed to the KSF’s development, with many Turkish-made weapons in the KSF’s inventory.

In December 2024, Kosovo’s government signed an agreement with Turkish defence company MKE to establish a factory for producing ammunition of various calibers, expected to begin operations soon.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay