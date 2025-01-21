The World Economic Forum (WEF)'s 55th annual meeting with the theme of “Collaboration in the Intelligent Age” is holding the first sessions focusing on new US policies, trade and climate crisis, among other issue.

After the opening ceremony on Monday in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday's sessions will provide the first assessments of the new presidential term in the US and focus on issues such as electric vehicles, clean energy transformation, trade, geopolitics of energy and global economic growth.

Following the opening remarks by WEF Founder and Chief Executive Officer Klaus Schwab, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Chinese Vice-Premier Ding Shueshiang, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the sessions.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will also deliver a speech in Davos.