Trucks carrying humanitarian aid supplies from the Turkish Red Crescent began crossing into Gaza following the ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, according to a statement.

The Turkish Red Crescent began on Friday transporting humanitarian aid to Gaza through the Rafah Border Crossing, the charity said in its statement.

In collaboration with the Egyptian Red Crescent, over 30 aid trucks have been prepared to transport essential supplies, it said.

The Turkish Red Crescent said it has maintained operational soup kitchens throughout the border closure, serving 10,000 people in northern Gaza and 15,000 in the southern region. With the new aid deliveries, the Turkish charity plans to increase its support capacity.

The aid operation, coordinated by the Turkish Red Crescent's Egyptian team, aims to quickly move supplies into Gaza and distribute them to those in greatest need.