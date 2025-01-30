TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye awaits price offer for Eurofighter Typhoon procurement
Ankara has been in talks with Britain and Spain to purchase 40 Typhoons, and Germany took a step toward clearing the deal, after initially being opposed to it.
Türkiye awaits price offer for Eurofighter Typhoon procurement
The Eurofighter Typhoon jets are built by a consortium of Germany, Britain, Italy and Spain, represented by companies Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo. / Photo: Reuters Archive
January 30, 2025

Türkiye is expecting a price offer for the procurement of Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen its air force capabilities, according to the country's Ministry of National Defence (MSB).

MSB sources stated that while Türkiye prioritises meeting its defence needs with domestically developed systems such as KAAN, HURJET, KIZILELMA, and ANKA-3, efforts to procure F-16 and Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft continue to address immediate operational requirements.

Officials confirmed that the Requirements Definition Document for the purchase of 40 Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft has been submitted to the UK Ministry of Defence and the relevant company.

The price offer is expected to arrive in the coming days. Meanwhile, technical negotiations regarding the procurement of F-16s are progressing positively.

Recommended
RelatedEurofighter Typhoon jet takes centre stage as Scholz visits Türkiye

These developments align with Türkiye’s broader strategy to modernise its air force and enhance its operational readiness.

The Eurofighter Typhoon jets are built by a consortium of Germany, Britain, Italy and Spain, represented by companies Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit