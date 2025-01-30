Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has successfully facilitated the release of five Thai hostages held in Gaza, following intense diplomatic efforts and intelligence negotiations.

The hostages were freed on Thursday as part of Türkiye’s broader mediation efforts in the region, Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts

Acting on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s directive, MIT coordinated with Thai officials from the beginning of the process, maintaining continuous dialogue with Palestinian resistance group Hamas to secure the release, said the ministry.

Türkiye’s intelligence diplomacy played a pivotal role in ensuring the safe return of the hostages.