Türkiye’s defence industry has reached a major milestone in 2024, with companies such as Baykar and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) generating over 5.5 billion dollars in exports.

Baykar, a global leader in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology, contributed $1.8 billion to this figure, with international sales accounting for 90 percent of its revenue.

On Saturday, the company celebrated the achievement in a statement on X, stating: “The cutting-edge technology we’ve developed with our own resources has made us the export leader in the defence and aerospace industry!”

Reaffirming its commitment to innovation, Baykar added: “We are dedicated to developing indigenous and cutting-edge technologies as part of our vision for a fully independent Türkiye in the skies.”

Beyond Baykar’s contribution, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) recorded $750 million in exports, while ASFAT secured $644 million, MKE $610 million, Arca Defense $600 million, Tusas Engine Industries $390 million, ASELSAN $217 million, Otokar $193 million, Roketsan $179 million, and Samsun Yurt Savunma $166 million.

Baykar’s dominance in UAV exports

Since launching its UAV research and development programme in 2003, Baykar has self-funded all its projects. Exports account for 83 percent of its total revenue.

With Baykar leading the charge, Türkiye has surpassed the world's top defence players, the United States and China, in UCAV exports.