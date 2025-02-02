TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish foreign minister meets Hamas Shura council in Doha
Meeting addresses issues related to the ceasefire and humanitarian situation in Palestine's Gaza.
Turkish foreign minister meets Hamas Shura council in Doha
Fidan (L) started his two-day visit to Doha on Sunday. / Photo: AA
February 2, 2025

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met Hamas Shura Council Chairperson Muhammad Darwish Ismail and other members of the group's political bureau during a visit to the Qatari capital Doha.

The meeting addressed issues related to the ceasefire and humanitarian situation in Palestine's Gaza, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X following Sunday's meeting.

On January 29, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also met Darwish at the presidential complex in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Recommended

Erdogan had expressed hope for the successful completion of the second and third phases of the truce, which will ultimately lead to a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and begin rebuilding.

Fidan started his two-day visit to Doha on Sunday. Earlier, he met with his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and addressed a joint news conference.

The ongoing six-week truce is the first part of a three-stage deal that could permanently end Israel’s war in Gaza. The 15-month war has killed more than 47,000 Palestinians and left Gaza in ruins.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit