The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has neutralised Mahmut Agca, codenamed "Azad," one of the so-called leaders of the PKK/YPG in northeastern Syria's Ayn al Arab town, through a precision operation.

According to security sources, MIT had placed Agca on its priority target list after determining his involvement in organising several terrorist attacks in Türkiye since 2015.

Agca was tracked to a house in Ayn al Arab, where he was holding an organisational meeting.

He was neutralised in a pinpoint operation.

Having joined the terrorist organisation in 2006, Agca was identified as one of the planners of several attacks, including the August 29, 2015, attack in Sanliurfa that claimed the lives of two police officers, and the August 10, 2016, attack in Diyarbakir’s Sur district, which targeted a police service vehicle, killing six civilians and injuring 17 people, including nine law enforcement personnel.

Furthermore, Agca was found to have planned the December 10, 2016, twin bombings in Istanbul’s Besiktas district, which killed 47 people, including 40 police officers, and injured 242 others.

He was also responsible for the January 8, 2022, attack in Sanliurfa's Akcakale district, where three soldiers were killed, and one was injured by an explosive device planted along a military vehicle’s route.

Most recently, he was linked to the August 7, 2024, attack in Azaz, Syria, where an explosives-laden truck was used in an attack targeting members of the Syrian National Army (SNA) at a checkpoint.

