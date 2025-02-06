The YPG-dominated US-backed SDF has killed at least 65 civilians, including a child, two women, and two humanitarian workers, in sniper attacks across Aleppo city over the past two months, according to a damning new report by the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR).

The report described the killings as deliberate and systematic, constituting a clear violation of international law and potential war crimes.

YPG is the Syrian extension of the PKK terrorist organisation, which is proscribed by Türkiye, the US and the European Union.

The SNHR report, released on Tuesday, details how the YPG terrorists expanded their presence in key Aleppo neighbourhoods following the ousted Assad regime's withdrawal from the city on November 29, 2024.

In the ensuing weeks, snipers stationed in areas such as al Sheikh Maqsoud and al Ashrafiya have repeatedly targeted civilians, including those attempting to return to their homes or check the state of their homes.

SNHR highlighted that many victims were non-combatants, moving through the city on foot, motorcycles, or vehicles. The YPG attacks also severely impacted humanitarian efforts, as the snipers reportedly fired on Syrian Red Crescent and White Helmets personnel when they attempted to retrieve the bodies of the dead.

“These are not random or accidental killings,” the report states. “The pattern of attacks suggests a premeditated strategy aimed at terrorising the population and asserting control over key urban areas.”

A pattern of targeting civilians

The US-backed SDF exploited a military vacuum created by the fallen regime’s retreat, swiftly taking over neighbourhoods such as al Siryan, al Midan, and al Hollok, as well as critical points like al Jandoul Roundabout and Castello Road, the report said.

Ankara has for years expressed concern about the US backing of YPG, something that Washington does under the pretext of fighting Daesh.