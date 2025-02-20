BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Syria economic recovery could take over half a century: UN
The UN study –– "The Impact of the Conflict in Syria" –– estimated that nine out of 10 Syrians now live in poverty, one-quarter are jobless and the country's gross domestic product "has shrunk to less than half of its value" in 2011.
Syria economic recovery could take over half a century: UN
Syrian children play in the heavily damaged Baba Amr neighbourhood following the return of their families to the central Syrian city of Homs on February 10, 2025. / Photo: AFP Archive
February 20, 2025

Syria would need more than 50 years to get back to its economic level before its devastating civil war at current growth rates, the United Nations said.

"Fourteen years of conflict in Syria have undone nearly four decades of economic, social, and human capital progress," the UN Development Programme (UNDP) said on Thursday.

"At current growth rates, Syria's economy will not regain its pre-conflict GDP level before 2080," it added, calling for massive investment in economic recovery after the fall of Bashar al Assad this year.

Much of Syria's infrastructure was destroyed and the country faced heavy sanctions over Assad's crackdown on opposition after civil war erupted in 2011.

RelatedTürkiye releases landmark book on Erdogan’s peace diplomacy in Syria

The UN study –– "The Impact of the Conflict in Syria" –– estimated that nine out of 10 Syrians now live in poverty, one quarter are jobless and the country's gross domestic product "has shrunk to less than half of its value" in 2011.

Recommended

It estimated annual economic growth over the past seven years at 1.3 percent and said "an ambitious ten-fold rise" would be needed over 15 years to bring the economy to the point it would have been at if there had been no war.

A more "realistic" five percent annual growth would be needed over 15 years to get back to the size of the economy in 2010, it added.

"Beyond immediate humanitarian aid, Syria's recovery requires long-term investment in development to build economic and social stability for its people," said UNDP chief Achim Steiner.

"Restoring productivity for jobs and poverty relief, revitalising agriculture for food security, and rebuilding infrastructure for essential services such as healthcare, education and energy are key to a self-sustaining future, prosperity, and peace," he added.

A strategy including "governance reform," "economic stabilization" and "infrastructure rebuilding" was needed for Syria to "regain control over its future, reduce reliance on external aid, and pave the way for a resilient and prosperous future," said Abdallah Al Dardari, UNDP regional chief for Arab states.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea
'Blackmail', 'trade war' — Brazil, China, India denounce US tariffs in emergency BRICS summit
US inks minerals deal with Pakistan: statement
Türkiye's leading technology festival Teknofest returns to Istanbul next week
Economic globalisation is 'irresistible trend of history', China's Xi tells BRICS summit
Türkiye's EV maker Togg debuts new sedan in Germany, eyes European expansion
India’s chief economic adviser warns Trump’s 50 percent tariffs could cut GDP by up to 0.6 percent