Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy aims to end the war with Russia and reach a just peace in 2025, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said.

Speaking at the “Ukraine: Year 2025” forum on Sunday, Sybiha highlighted that despite entering the third year of Russia’s full-scale war, Ukraine sees a real opportunity to secure peace.

“We are convinced that in this third year of brutal Russian aggression, we truly have a chance. We are telling many partners that perhaps now is the time to fasten diplomatic seat belts. We must not give in to emotions,” he said, according to Ukrainian broadcaster Freedom.

Sybiha emphasised the diplomatic corps' complete mobilisation to achieve Zelenskyy’s goal of ending the war in 2025.

"Our entire diplomatic service is focused on achieving a just peace and ending this war this year, as the President of Ukraine sets the task," he noted.

He also stressed Ukraine’s commitment to strengthening its global position, saying: "We remain at the epicenter of global geopolitical events."

"The outcome of this war will, without exaggeration, determine the safety and daily lives of every European and transatlantic family," Sybiha said.

The foreign minister reiterated that Ukraine’s security is inseparable from that of Europe and the US.

"We operate from the paradigm that the security of Ukraine, Europe, and the United States is indivisible," he added.

Related Russia ready to resume Ukraine peace talks: Putin

Military matters

North Korea is providing 50 percent of Russia's ammunition needs at the front in its war against Ukraine, Kiev's military spy chief Kyrylo Budanov told a press conference on Sunday.

Budanov said Pyongyang had also begun large scale supplies of 170-mm self-propelled howitzers and 240-mm multiple rocket launch systems to Russia.

Kremlin hails Putin-Trump dialogue as promising

The Kremlin on Sunday hailed dialogue between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin –– two "extraordinary" presidents –– as "promising", and vowed it would "never" give up territory seized in eastern Ukraine.