The death toll from a Sudanese military plane crash in Omdurman, west of the capital Khartoum, rose to 46, local media has reported.

The state news agency SUNA said 10 people were also injured in the crash that occurred in a residential area in northern Omdurman.

No information was yet available about the circumstances of the crash.

The Sudanese army said that a military aircraft crashed during takeoff in the Wadi Seidna military airport in northern Omdurman, causing casualties among military personnel and civilians.

Military sources said that the plane crash was most likely due to technical reasons.