A remarkable restoration project in Istanbul has placed Türkiye among the finalists for one of the most prestigious architecture awards in the world.

The Rami Library, a transformation of the historic Rami Barracks into a modern cultural landmark, has been shortlisted for the 2025 Aga Khan Award for Architecture.

Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced the recognition in a post on social media on X, emphasising the significance of the project for both Türkiye and the international architectural community.

“This special project, which transformed the 18th-century Rami Barracks into a modern knowledge hub while preserving its historical texture, not only earns international recognition but also reflects Türkiye’s cultural vision.”

“Being included in this prestigious shortlist with the Rami Library, an exemplary intersection of architecture, culture, and community, is a distinct source of pride,” Ersoy added.

Originally built in the 18th century as a military barracks, the Rami complex was restored under the guidance of renowned Turkish architect Han Tumertekin.

The approach focused on minimal intervention, allowing the structure’s original spatial character, its vast, high-ceilinged halls and single-story layout, to remain intact. This architectural philosophy aimed to meet modern needs while maintaining the site's heritage integrity.

Rami Library, opened in January 2023 in Istanbul, is the city’s largest library complex, occupying 36,000 m² of indoor space, with seating for 4,200 people and housing around 2.5 million volumes.

It also features 51,000 m² of enclosed green landscape, making it notable as one of Europe’s most expansive indoor green-library space.

The adaptive reuse project both revived a historical structure and established a modern public space devoted to learning, culture, and community.