US President Donald Trump announced that South Africa would not be invited to next year's G20 summit in Miami, taking his diplomatic offensive against the country to a new level.

Trump cited on Wednesday what he described as "horrific Human Right Abuses" endured by white farmers, and South Africa's refusal to symbolically hand off the G20 presidency at the end of this year's summit to the United States.

"South Africa has demonstrated to the World they are not a country worthy of Membership anywhere," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Trump's government snubbed this year's G20 summit, which recently concluded in Johannesburg, saying South Africa's priorities, including cooperation on trade and climate, ran counter to its policies.

In response, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa refused to formally hand over the G20 presidency to the next host country, the United States, as is customary.