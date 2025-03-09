WORLD
Protester arrested after scaling London’s Big Ben for 16 hours with Palestinian flag
A barefoot protester climbed London’s Elizabeth Tower, draped it with a Palestinian keffiyeh, and chanted "Free Palestine" while supporters cheered from behind police barriers.
The protester said that he was protesting against "police repression and state violence." / Photo: Reuters
March 9, 2025

A protester who scaled the iconic Elizabeth Tower, home to Big Ben, while holding a Palestinian flag, descended after a tense 16-hour standoff ended Sunday with emergency services in central London.

He was arrested by police.

The protester, barefoot and sitting meters up the tower, began his climb early Saturday, triggering a large emergency response, according to officials.

Metropolitan Police said it received the first alert at 7:24 am (0724GMT) and quickly closed Westminster Bridge, halting parliamentary tours and creating major traffic disruptions.

Emergency crews, including the London Fire Brigade and Ambulance Service, arrived at the scene, deploying a crane to facilitate negotiations with the climber.

'Free Palestine'

Throughout the ordeal, the protester, who had filmed his climb and posted videos on Instagram, made clear his intentions. "If you come towards me, you are putting me in danger and I will climb higher," he said in one video.

He later added that he was protesting "police repression and state violence." A significant bloodstain was visible on the stonework of the tower, believed to be from injuries sustained by the protester while climbing barefoot.

The man, who wrapped a Palestinian keffiyeh scarf around the tower, was heard chanting: "Free Palestine" as a small group of supporters cheered from behind police barriers. Negotiators continued to communicate with the climber throughout the day, and after Big Ben struck midnight, he agreed to come down on his "own terms," eventually being lowered by a cherry picker.

Once safely on the ground, the man was arrested by police. Westminster Police praised the collaborative efforts of the London Fire Brigade and other agencies in ensuring a peaceful resolution.

The incident raised questions about security in the Parliamentary Estate. Conservative MP Ben Obese-Jecty expressed concerns, "Where were the armed police officers patrolling the estate?" he asked.

A parliamentary spokesperson emphasised that security measures are taken seriously, but declined to comment on specifics.

By Murat Sofuoglu
