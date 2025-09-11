POLITICS
3 min read
Brazil's Supreme Court convicts Bolsonaro of plotting coup, sentencing him to 27 years in jail
Apex court sentences firebrand ex-president Jair Bolsonaro to 27 years and three months in prison after convicting him on all five charges. US says "will respond accordingly to this witch hunt."
Brazil's Supreme Court convicts Bolsonaro of plotting coup, sentencing him to 27 years in jail
Bazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro stands at his home while under house arrest, ordered by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes [File] / Reuters
September 11, 2025

Brazil's Supreme Court has convicted ex-President Jair Bolsonaro of plotting a coup by a 4-1 vote in a landmark case and sentenced him to 27 years in jail, drawing angry reaction from the US which pledged to respond to "this witch hunt".

Justice Carmen Lucia voted on Thursday to convict Bolsonaro on all five charges he faces, siding with justices Alexandre de Moraes and Flavio Dino.

Justice Luiz Fux was the only one dissenting so far, voting to acquit the former president over violence after Bolsonaro's defeat in October 2022 elections by leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

"The law must apply equally to all," Lucia said as she delivered her decision, calling the trial a crucial test for Brazil’s young democracy.

Only Justice Luiz Fux has so far voted to acquit, describing the proceedings as "political."

Bolsonaro, under house arrest in Brasilia since last month, has not attended the hearings, which have gripped the nation on TV and social media.

He insists he is the victim of persecution, while his ally, US President Donald Trump, has branded the trial a "witch hunt" and retaliated with 50 percent tariffs on Brazilian imports.

On Thursday, Trump said he was unhappy about Bolsonaro's conviction.

"I watched that trial. I know him pretty well, foreign leader. I thought he was a good president of Brazil. And it's very surprising that that could happen," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"That's very much like they tried to do with me, but they didn't get away with it at all. But I can always say this: I knew him as president of Brazil. He was a good man."

Recommended

The trial has polarised Brazilian society, dividing those who see it as essential accountability from those who dismiss it as a show trial.

Bolsonaro's allies are now pushing Congress to pass an amnesty law to shield him from prison.

The case has also strained US-Brazil relations.

In addition to tariffs, Washington has sanctioned Moraes and other justices, a move critics say undermines Brazil’s judiciary.

RelatedTRT Global - Brazil's Bolsonaro seeks acquittal in coup attempt trial

Rubio warns of US response

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, meanwhile, said the United States — which has already imposed heavy tariffs on South America's largest economy over the trial — "will respond accordingly to this witch hunt."

"The political persecutions by sanctioned human rights abuser Alexandre de Moraes continue, as he and others on Brazil's supreme court have unjustly ruled to imprison former President Jair Bolsonaro," Rubio wrote on X.

"The United States will respond accordingly to this witch hunt," he said.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Nepal PM appoints three ministers to interim cabinet ahead of March elections
Russia blames Ukraine for drone breach in Romania, calls it a 'provocation'
Nepal's new prime minister Karki promises to tackle corruption and inequality
Trump urges NATO members to halt Russian oil purchases, vows 50–100% tariffs on China
Israeli troops involved in Gaza genocide, their mothers resist redeployment to fight Netanyahu's war
Gaza genocide casualties 200,000+, military didn't adhere to war rules, admits ex-Israel army chief
Hamas defiant on stance, calls Israel's attack on Qatar a 'direct shot' at Trump's truce plan
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat
From TikTok to tear gas: How Indian media misframed Nepal’s Gen Z protests
By Deepak Adhikari
Trump: US patience with Russia's Putin near breaking point
Charlie Kirk murder suspect in custody: Trump
France in freefall: Can Macron’s new prime minister survive?
By Murat Sofuoglu
US naval base in Annapolis on lockdown as active threat reported
Black universities across US forced to shut after threats amid shock of Charlie Kirk killing