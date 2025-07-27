Gaza has condemned the storming of the Handala aid ship by the Israeli military as an act of "naval piracy," and urged the international community to protect humanitarian convoys heading toward the besieged enclave.

The Gaza Media Office said on Sunday it "strongly condemns the crime of the Israeli occupation forces storming the solidarity ship 'Handala' while it was sailing in international waters as part of a humanitarian mission to break the unjust blockade on the Gaza Strip."

It called the raid "a blatant act of aggression," and said it "constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and maritime navigation rules."

It added: "This confirms once again that the occupation behaves as a rogue force outside the law and targets every humanitarian initiative aiming to rescue over 2.4 million besieged and starving Palestinians in Gaza."

The media office held Israel responsible for the safety of international activists onboard the vessel and urged the UN and human rights organisations to take "urgent and firm action" to ensure international protection for humanitarian convoys headed to Gaza.

Storming of Handala

On Saturday, Israeli forces stormed the Handala, which was carrying the activists in an attempt to break the deadly blockade on Gaza.

A live broadcast showed armed soldiers boarding the ship and ordering the activists to raise their hands. Moments later, the broadcast was cut, and the fate of the ship's crew and passengers remains unknown.

The ship had sent a distress call as Israeli naval forces approached near the coast of Gaza.