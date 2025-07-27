WAR ON GAZA
3 min read
Gaza condemns storming of Handala aid ship as 'naval piracy'
"This confirms once again that the occupation behaves as a rogue force outside the law and targets every humanitarian initiative aiming to rescue over 2.4 million besieged and starving Palestinians in Gaza," the Gaza Media Office says.
Gaza condemns storming of Handala aid ship as 'naval piracy'
The vessel departed from Syracuse, Italy, docked briefly in Gallipoli to resolve technical issues before setting sail with 21 activists on board. / AA
July 27, 2025

Gaza has condemned the storming of the Handala aid ship by the Israeli military as an act of "naval piracy," and urged the international community to protect humanitarian convoys heading toward the besieged enclave.

The Gaza Media Office said on Sunday it "strongly condemns the crime of the Israeli occupation forces storming the solidarity ship 'Handala' while it was sailing in international waters as part of a humanitarian mission to break the unjust blockade on the Gaza Strip."

It called the raid "a blatant act of aggression," and said it "constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and maritime navigation rules."

It added: "This confirms once again that the occupation behaves as a rogue force outside the law and targets every humanitarian initiative aiming to rescue over 2.4 million besieged and starving Palestinians in Gaza."

The media office held Israel responsible for the safety of international activists onboard the vessel and urged the UN and human rights organisations to take "urgent and firm action" to ensure international protection for humanitarian convoys headed to Gaza.

RelatedTRT Global - Israel storms Gaza-bound aid ship shortly after distress call

Storming of Handala

On Saturday, Israeli forces stormed the Handala, which was carrying the activists in an attempt to break the deadly blockade on Gaza.

A live broadcast showed armed soldiers boarding the ship and ordering the activists to raise their hands. Moments later, the broadcast was cut, and the fate of the ship's crew and passengers remains unknown.

The ship had sent a distress call as Israeli naval forces approached near the coast of Gaza.

Recommended

The Handala had come within 130 kilometres of the enclave — closer than the Maddeline ship, which reached 110, according to the International Committee to Break the Siege on Gaza.

The vessel departed from Syracuse, Italy, on July 13 and docked briefly in Gallipoli on July 15 to resolve technical issues before setting sail on July 20 with 21 activists on board.

RelatedTRT Global - Israeli army officers say no evidence Hamas looted UN aid in Gaza

Israeli-made famine

Gaza is enduring severe famine compounded by the Israeli genocide in the blockaded enclave.

The closure of border crossings and ban on food and medicine since March 2 has caused widespread starvation and severe malnutrition for children and patients.

Israel has killed nearly 60,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage in Gaza.

Some 11,000 Palestinians are feared buried under rubble of annihilated homes, according to Palestine's official WAFA news agency.

Experts, however, contend that the actual death toll significantly exceeds what the Gaza authorities have reported, estimating it could be around 200,000.

Over the course of the genocide, Israel has reduced most of the blockaded enclave to ruins, and practically displaced all of its population.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Rubio warns Hamas to accept ceasefire as bombs pound Gaza City
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
UN relief chief warns of 'normalisation' of rising attacks on aid workers
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Infant deaths, miscarriages: Israeli war on Gaza's newborns
Israel pushes ahead with E1, deepening Palestine's fragmentation
By Issam Ahmed
'Free Palestine' echoes at Emmy Awards