WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
‘Scarred’ with Star of David: Freed Palestinian details Israeli torture in prison
Ahmad Manasra, aged 23, was released on the same day as Qatawi after spending nearly a decade of his childhood in Israeli prison.
‘Scarred’ with Star of David: Freed Palestinian details Israeli torture in prison
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Designer: Semih Genc / TRT World
April 11, 2025

Musab Qatawi, a Palestinian man from the city of Qalqilya, was released from Israeli prison on April 10 after being incarcerated for three years — his head forcibly shaved and marked with a Star of David by Israeli occupation forces.

In a chilling account of the abuse and torture he endured in Israeli prison, Qatawi said: “I was diagnosed with kyphosis, and the Israeli forces subjected both me and fellow freed prisoner Ahmad Manasra to brutal mistreatment.” He also described how the Israeli prison guards punished him and Manasra before they were freed, saying, “They shoved our heads into garbage bins and completely shaved our heads before releasing us.”

Recommended


Explore
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
In Doha, Rubio thanks Qatar, but in Israel, Netanyahu vows attacks
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Palestine hails Luxembourg’s pledge to recognise statehood
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Israel has committed 'genocide' in Gaza - UN Commission of Inquiry
Israel committing genocide in Gaza to 'destroy Palestinians' — UN report
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Rubio warns Hamas to accept ceasefire as bombs pound Gaza City
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
UN relief chief warns of 'normalisation' of rising attacks on aid workers