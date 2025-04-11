Musab Qatawi, a Palestinian man from the city of Qalqilya, was released from Israeli prison on April 10 after being incarcerated for three years — his head forcibly shaved and marked with a Star of David by Israeli occupation forces.

In a chilling account of the abuse and torture he endured in Israeli prison, Qatawi said: “I was diagnosed with kyphosis, and the Israeli forces subjected both me and fellow freed prisoner Ahmad Manasra to brutal mistreatment.” He also described how the Israeli prison guards punished him and Manasra before they were freed, saying, “They shoved our heads into garbage bins and completely shaved our heads before releasing us.”