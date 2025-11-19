Poland has said it will close Russia’s last remaining consulate in the country following a railway explosion that Warsaw has blamed on individuals working for Moscow, prompting criticism from the Kremlin.

Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski announced the decision on Wednesday after authorities said two Ukrainian citizens allegedly acting on behalf of Russian intelligence were suspected of blowing up a railway line in Poland. The blast has further strained already tense relations between the two neighbours.

Sikorski, quoted by state news agency PAP, said Warsaw had repeatedly warned Moscow that its diplomatic presence would be reduced if it continued what Poland considers hostile actions.

“In connection with this, though it will not be our full response, I have decided to withdraw consent for the operation of the last Russian consulate in Gdansk,” Sikorski said, adding that Russia would be formally notified within hours.

Once closed, Russia will be left with only its embassy in Warsaw.