Speaking at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) gathering held in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah city, summit chair Fidan said, “What the Palestinian people need is our collective action”.

He warned that recognition of Palestine is insufficient without global action to compel Israel to end its war.

“The Israeli government seeks not peace but the erasure of Palestine. This cannot be allowed,” he said.

“They must be stopped.”

The OIC meeting, chaired by the Turkish top diplomat, focuses on the ongoing Israeli actions in Gaza and aims to coordinate member states’ positions and responses.

In the opening remarks, Fidan also condemned settler attacks in the occupied West Bank, including Israeli ministers, stressing that such actions cannot continue unchecked in the historic city.

Israel has killed nearly 62,700 Palestinians in a brutal onslaught on Gaza since October 2023.

The war has devastated the enclave, which is facing an Israel-imposed famine.