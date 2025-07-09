WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Trump, Netanyahu hold second White House meeting as Gaza ceasefire talks narrow
Israeli PM praises 'unprecedented coordination' with Trump as US envoy says only one obstacle remains in ceasefire deal with Hamas.
Trump, Netanyahu hold second White House meeting as Gaza ceasefire talks narrow
Trump, Netanyahu hold second White House meeting as Gaza ceasefire talks narrow / AP
July 9, 2025

US President Donald Trump has met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the second time in as many days, as efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza appeared to gain momentum.

The two leaders met in the Oval Office for just over an hour on Tuesday with no press present, following a longer dinner meeting on Monday — part of Netanyahu’s third visit to the US since Trump began his second term in January.

The talks came as Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, said the number of unresolved issues between Israel and Hamas had dropped to one, down from four, and expressed hope for a breakthrough.

"We are hopeful that by the end of this week, we'll have an agreement that will bring us into a 60-day ceasefire. Ten live hostages will be released. Nine deceased will be released," Witkoff told reporters at a Cabinet meeting.

RelatedTRT Global - Netanyahu backs expulsion of Palestinians as Trump shrugs off two-state solution

Before Netanyahu’s arrival on Tuesday, a delegation from Qatar — which has hosted indirect talks between Israel and Hamas — met with senior White House officials, according to a report by Axios.

Recommended

The White House has not commented on the meeting.

Speaking earlier to lawmakers on Capitol Hill, Netanyahu said Israel’s genocide in Gaza was not yet over but acknowledged that negotiators were "certainly working" toward a ceasefire.

"We still have to finish the job in Gaza — release all our hostages, eliminate and destroy Hamas' military and government capabilities," he said.

Netanyahu met with US Vice President JD Vance, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and is expected to return to Congress on Wednesday for meetings with Senate leaders.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Israel has committed 'genocide' in Gaza - UN Commission of Inquiry
Israel committing genocide in Gaza to 'destroy Palestinians' — UN report
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Rubio warns Hamas to accept ceasefire as bombs pound Gaza City
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
UN relief chief warns of 'normalisation' of rising attacks on aid workers
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham