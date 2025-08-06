Israel's military intelligence agency has been using Microsoft's Azure cloud platform to store and analyse intercepted Palestinian phone calls at a vast scale, according to an investigation by The Guardian, the Palestinian-Israeli publication +972 Magazine, and Hebrew-language outlet Local Call.

The system, operational since 2022, can process up to "a million calls an hour" and has been used to support Israel’s actions in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, according to the investigation.

It revealed the partnership took shape after a 2021 meeting between Israeli intelligence Unit 8200 commander Yossi Sariel and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

"Armed with Azure's near-limitless storage capacity, Unit 8200 began building a powerful new mass surveillance tool: a sweeping and intrusive system that collects and stores recordings of millions of mobile phone calls made each day by Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank."

According to The Guardian, a cache of leaked Microsoft documents and interviews with 11 sources from the company and Israeli military intelligence revealed how Azure has been used by Unit 8200 "to store this expansive archive of everyday Palestinian communications."

According to three Unit 8200 sources, the cloud-based storage platform "has facilitated the preparation of deadly air strikes and has shaped military operations in Gaza and the West Bank."

Related TRT Global - Microsoft finally acknowledges supplying AI services to Israel but denies Gaza genocide complicity

Modern warfare