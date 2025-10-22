Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene has announced that she has lost confidence in Defence Minister Dovile Sakaliene and has formally proposed her dismissal, following a week-long disagreement over defence spending and internal government communication.

“I informed the president of my decision to propose the defence minister’s dismissal. I did so verbally, and a written submission will follow shortly,” Ruginiene told reporters at the Presidential Palace on Wednesday, describing the move as “a painful but necessary decision," LRT news reported.

She made it clear that she is initiating the dismissal herself, rather than acting on Sakaliene's resignation. "I cannot allow such misunderstandings and issues to occur in a field as important as defence," she said.

The dispute stems from an informal meeting at the Defence Ministry on October 14 attended by social media influencers. During the meeting, participants were reportedly told that defence funding for 2026 would be 4.87 percent of GDP, less than the government's stated goal of 5 percent.

The following day, political commentator Marius Laurinavicius accused the government on social media of "sabotaging Lithuania's defence" by failing to allocate the promised funding.

Defence blogger Aleksandras Matonis later claimed that the Finance Ministry is preparing a budget that will cut €500 million from defence in 2026 and nearly €2 billion in 2029.

Related TRT World - Lithuania's parliament confirms Ruginiene as prime minister

A ‘misunderstanding’